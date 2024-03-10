Six events to enjoy in Qatar this Ramadan

From nostalgic culinary experiences to vibrant markets and sports festivals, here are six must-visit events celebrating the holy month in Qatar.

Ramadan, the most-anticipated time of the year for two billion Muslims globally, is returning early next week. The holy month is always a time for gratitude, reflection and quality time whether it is with family or friends.

In Qatar, numerous Ramadan activities and events are lined up for the population to enjoy after breaking their fast, from entertaining shows to traditional markets.

Doha News has compiled a list of six events that are worth checking out this Ramadan in Qatar.

1. Throwback Food Festival

The Old Mina District is set to take visitors back on a trip down memory lane with the ‘Throwback Food Festival.’

Running between March 11 and April 10, the anticipated duration of Ramadan, the event provides visitors with a culinary experience of diverse traditional dishes and treats.

The participating Qatar-based and international restaurants are some of the oldest in the country, including Palestine Cafeteria, Popeyes, and Omar Al Khayam among others.

In addition to the food options, visitors will get the chance to enjoy the iconic view of Qatar’s vibrant skyline from the Old Mina District.

2. Ramadan Fair at Souq Al Wakra Hotel 2024

This Ramadan, the Souq Al Wakra Hotel has a wide range of activities and events to enjoy with the Ramadan Fair.

Hosted by the Heenat Salma Farm and Qatar Tourism, the fair offers free art and craft workshops, lectures, and movie screenings. A long list of activities for kids and food options will be available for visitors.

The free event is set to run between March 9 and April 8 from 7:00 pm until 1:00 am.

3. The Pearl Ramadan Bazaar

The Pearl Ramadan Bazaar is returning this season at Porto Arabia Marina (2-6 La Croisette) from March 11 to April 13. This year’s edition will host at least 28 stalls offering Arabic sweets, traditional clothing, perfumes, and accessories, among others.

Apart from shopping, the event will host Garangao celebrations, activities for children, and henna art.

The Bazaar will be open between Saturday to Wednesday from 8:30 pm until 1:00 am. On Thursdays and Fridays, the event will be open until 2:00 am.

The event is also planning on extending its presence until Eid Al Fitr under the title “The Pearl Eid Souq.”

4. Ramadan Sports Festival 2024

With Ramadan serving as an opportunity to notice one’s blessings, including their physical health, Aspire Zone is hosting numerous sporting activities for the public.

Taking place between March 13 and 27, from 9:30 pm until midnight, the ‘Ramadan Sports Festival’ is set to host 11 different activities for sports enthusiasts of all ages.

Some of the activities listed include the Embassies Football Tournament, Basketball 3×3, Hockey 5s tournament, and tennis tournament, among others.

Those wanting to participate in the tournaments can select them from Aspire Zone’s website and book their spots from the relevant emails.

5. Slice of Support – Torba

The Torba market is set to take place with a slight change this year with the Slice of Support event.

The humanitarian event aims to raise awareness among the local community towards the Palestinian cause.

The event is taking place in collaboration with the Qatar Foundation Alumni Office, Education Above All Foundation, and Virginia Commonwealth University School of the Arts Qatar.

The market will take place on March 16, 23, 30, and April 6. It will be open to the public from 8:00 pm to 1:00 am.

6. Ramadan Bazaar

Al Marayaa’s Ramadan Bazaar, the biggest in Qatar, is set to take place between March 15 and 31 at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Center, halls 1 and 2.

The exhibition is a one-stop shop for all Ramadan supplies, from vibrant decorations, and appealing serving pots for guests coming in for iftar, to modest dresses and abayas.

Herbs, spices and a variety of mouthwatering ingredients are available to add another tasty touch to the fast-breaking meals and desserts.

With Ramadan being the month of giving and gratitude, the exhibition offers a wide range of gift options for friends and family. It also has gift options that one can purchase ahead of the Eid Al Fitr celebrations.