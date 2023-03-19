Sir Jim Ratcliffe moves one step forward in Manchester United bid

The billionaire’s visit comes after the Glazers reportedly green-lighted the next bidding step.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe was spotted arriving at Manchester United on Friday, to what many believe is to initiate takeover talks as the bidding process reaches the next step for the Glazers family.

Contending against Qatar’s Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al Thani, the British billionaire appears to be inching one step closer to acquiring Old Trafford after meeting with club executives and coach Erik ten Hag.

The Man United coach admitted that he has spoken with Ratcliffe and his team but has not revealed further meeting details.

“I just met them; we shook hands but I’m focused on the game,” Ten Hag said on Friday.

“We play a big game on Sunday against Fulham. Others in the club have been dealing with potential investors. My job is focus on the game, so let’s talk about the game Fulham, it is a big tie, so let’s get ready for that,” the manager added.

A publicised meeting with Ratcliffe and Man United’s board members indicates that negotiations are progressing, dismissing the rumours of ‘cold feet’ from the Glazers regarding the sale.

A lifelong Manchester United fan, Ratcliffe intends to complete a modern, progressive and fan-centred approach within the ownership.

Unlike Sheikh Jassim, the 70-year-old is not pursuing 100% of the club, intending only the shareholding owned by the Glazer family, which amounts to 69% of Manchester United.

On Thursday, Sheikh Jassim opted to send a delegation on his behalf rather than journey to Manchester, forming a different approach to the tightly chased bids.