Singapore Embassy hosts QLC alumni banquet for learning journeys to Singapore

The banquet dinner attracted 120 guests to celebrate the relationship between Singapore and Qatar.

The Embassy of Singapore in Doha hosted a dinner banquet in honour of the distinguished alumni of Qatar Leadership Centre (QLC)’s learning journeys to Singapore last week.

Some 120 guests were in attendance on January 22, including senior Qatari officials, QLC board members and senior management, and ambassadors from the Asia-Pacific region.

The QLC alumni comprised mid to high level officials from various Qatari ministries and entities.

The Chargé d’Affaires (CDA) of Singapore’s Embassy, Sumaya Baqavi, underscored the enduring and special relationship between Singapore and Qatar in her opening remarks.

Baqavi cited the Arabic proverb, “Ma Khaba Men Istashaar”, which translates to “he who seeks counsel and advice from others does not do wrong”.

The CDA added that this simple yet meaningful proverb defines the warm friendship and strong ties between Singapore and Qatar, which the two countries have built over the last 40 years.

“We are both small states that share common interests and challenges,” Baqavi said. “Our ties are based on mutual collaboration, exchanges of ideas, and more importantly, exchanges of people. And this is exactly what we are here to celebrate today.”

She also encouraged the alumni to explore opportunities for strengthening ties between Qatar and Southeast Asia.

“This could include pursuing business opportunities, promoting tourism, or even sending your children for higher studies or exchange programmes in Asia,” Baqavi said.

In a video message, Roger Tan, the Assistant Chief Executive Officer of Singapore Civil Service College, said that the partnership had been “a journey of mutual growth and learning”.

Reflecting on the collaboration which started in 2013, Tan shared that 227 participants from Qatar had participated the programme to date, allowing them to engage in meaningful exchanges, foster deep connections, and insightful discussions.

One QLC alumni described her visit to Singapore as a transformative journey. Major Dr Rafea Muftah Al Ghanem, the Medical Director at the Ministry of Defence, highlighted the city-stat’s cultural diversity and the celebration of differences.

“Singapore has shown that limitations are not barriers but opportunity to innovate. As a medical director and family physician, I’ve seen how resourcefulness can turn small efforts into life-changing outcomes,” Al Ghanem stated.