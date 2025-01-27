FIBA Basketball World Cup Qatar 2027 gets Bisht-inspired logo

The 2027 edition of basketball’s premier event will be hosted in the Middle East for the first time.

Basketball’s global governing body FIBA and the Local Organizing Committee unveiled the logo and visual identity of the FIBA Basketball World Cup Qatar 2027, alongside the “Step It Up” campaign on Monday.

The logo is inspired by the Bisht — a cloak reserved for special royal occasions across the Arab world — wrapping around the Naismith Trophy, basketball’s ultimate prize.

The logo signifies the flagship event’s first voyage in the Middle East, which is slated to take place from August 27 to September 12, 2027 in Doha.

FIBA said the logo gestures “achievement, pride and distinction” and captures “Qatar’s energetic embrace of the global basketball community, the ultimate prize and the honour and passion of wearing a national team jersey” in a statement.

“The design of this logo celebrates the rich Qatari and Arab culture and values, reflecting Qatar’s commitment to showcasing its heritage on the global stage through this prestigious sporting event,” Mohammed Saad AI-Meghaiseeb, the Director General of the Local Organizing Committee, said in the same statement.

The FIBA Basketball World Cup Qatar 2027 logo was unveiled on Monday. (Photo/ FIBA)

The logo will change colours as the tournament progresses, mirroring the change in colours of Bisht worn throughout the day. The qualifiers will have a white logo, which will change into brown and black as it turns to the tournament and the final stage of the 2027 event, respectively.

The likes of the FIFA World Cup 2022 and the Asian Cup 2023, two major tournaments that Qatar hosted in recent years, have already experimented with colour changes.

Qatar is set to “dazzle the world again” by hosting a big tournament yet again, said Qatar Olympic Committee President Sheikh Joaan bin Hamad Al-Thani, sharing the announcement video on X.

The official logo for the @FIBA Basketball World Cup 2027, which is to be held in #Qatar, has been revealed.

The @qatar_olympic Committee and @qatarbf said the logo is a “symbol of unity, excellence, and legacy” adding the official tagline will be 'Step It Up'.

This will be the… pic.twitter.com/OlNld5c2LB — Doha News (@dohanews) January 27, 2025

The broader visual identity, unveiled by FIBA’s Global Ambassador Carmelo Anthony, similarly includes influences from Qatari cultural motifs.

“The truly unique visual identity of the tournament further energizes what will be an incredible journey for the players, coaches and fans,” Anthony, a three-time Olympic champion for the U.S. men’s basketball team, said in the statement.

“The atmosphere and the stakes at the FIBA Basketball World Cup don’t compare to any other experience for a player […] I can’t wait to see how Qatar 2027 is going to reach a whole new level again.”

Anthony also launched the “Step It Up” campaign on Monday, a call to action aiming to drum up global support in the build-up to the 2027 event.

The initiative aims to “unite players, teams and fans in propelling the legacy and impact of the competition to unprecedented heights” according to FIBA.

Three-time Olympic gold winner and NBA legend unveiled the visual identity and ‘Step It Up’ campaign as FIBA’s Global Ambassador. (Photo/ FIBA)

“This tournament serves as a global call for unity, peace, and solidarity, bringing together nations of diverse cultures, backgrounds, and languages,” AI-Meghaiseeb said about the campaign.

Qatar was handed the hosting rights of the 2027 World Cup by FIBA in April 2023, months after it hosted football’s premier event.

The qualifiers for the ultimate event in Doha will commence in November later this year and will see 80 nations compete for 32 coveted slots. Qatar have automatically qualified as the hosts.

It will be the Gulf nation’s second appearance in the competition, having first competed in 2006 where they finished 21st.