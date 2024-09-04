Sidra Medicine to host Precision Medicine and Future of Genomics 2024 Summit

Precision Medicine and Future of Genomics 2024 Summit (PMFG 2024) is open to healthcare professionals, researchers and other stakeholders from December 3-5, 2024, at the Qatar National Convention Center (QNCC) in Doha.

Sidra Medicine, a Qatar Foundation entity, is set to celebrate a decade of progress in precision medicine by hosting a Precision Medicine and the Future of Genomics 2024 Summit (PMFG 2024).

The summit will focus on three main areas: Genomics for All, Precision Diagnostics and Advanced Therapeutics.

These themes are central to personalised healthcare and the event will gather leading experts and stakeholders to discuss the latest developments in these fields.

Dr. Iyabo Tinubu-Karch, CEO of Sidra Medicine, emphasised Qatar’s leadership in precision medicine, attributing it to the efforts of local organisations like Sidra Medicine and the Qatar Precision Health Institute.

She stated, “our combined efforts highlight pioneering therapies and world-class research…I am proud that the PMFG 2024 summit…will put the spotlight on how far we have come and how we are paving the way for a future where healthcare is tailored to the unique genetic makeup of Arab populations.”

Dr. Ammira Akil, the Organising Chair of PMFG 2024, highlighted the collaborative nature of the event, which aims to showcase the future of precision medicine in Qatar.

She noted that the summit would cover key advancements, including newborn genome sequencing and breakthrough therapies. “The future of precision medicine in Qatar will be showcased at PMFG 2024,” she said.

Professor Khalid Fakhro, Chief Research Officer at Sidra Medicine, reflected on the progress made over the past decade, noting that Sidra Medicine has become a global leader in precision health.

“We are increasingly becoming a source of knowledge, inspiration, and collaboration for healthcare institutes from around the world,” he said.

Dr. Robert Green, a professor at Harvard Medical School and a renowned expert in genomic medicine, will deliver the opening keynote. Dr. Green is known for his work on the MedSeq and BabySeq Projects, which have provided key data on genomic sequencing in newborns.

PMFG 2024 is supported by several prominent organisations, including the Human Genome Organization (HUGO), the Global Alliance for Genomics and Health (GA4GH), and Msheireb Museums.