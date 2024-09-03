Qatar Rehabilitation Institute launches pioneering Neuro Vestibular Physiotherapy Clinic

The Neuro Vestibular Physiotherapy Clinic, the first of its kind in Qatar, offers advanced care for managing and recovering from central vestibular disorders.

Hamad Medical Corporation’s (HMC) Qatar Rehabilitation Institute (QRI) has announced the opening of its Neuro Vestibular Physiotherapy Clinic, a groundbreaking facility in the region.

The clinic is designed to provide advanced care for patients with central vestibular disorders, aiming to address the complex symptoms associated with these conditions.

Central vestibular disorders occur when the brain has trouble processing balance signals from the ears, eyes, and body.

These disruptions can lead to symptoms such as dizziness, imbalance, and difficulty walking, which can significantly impact daily activities. The clinic aims to address these issues with specialised treatments.

Research indicates that central vestibular disorders are prevalent among patients with neurological conditions like multiple sclerosis (MS). MS patients often experience vestibular symptoms, underscoring the need for specialised care.

The Neuro Vestibular Physiotherapy Clinic at QRI provides personalised treatment plans using cutting-edge technologies, such as wearable sensors and virtual reality. The clinic’s goal is to restore balance, improve mobility, and enhance overall quality of life for patients.

Dr. Hanadi Al Hamad, the Deputy Chief of Rehabilitation, Long-Term Care, and Geriatrics at HMC, highlighted the significance of the new clinic.

“Central vestibular disorders can be life-altering, depriving individuals of their independence and quality of life,” she said in a statement released by HMC.

“Our mission with this clinic is to provide comprehensive and compassionate care that empowers patients to regain their balance, mobility, and confidence.”

The clinic will cater to the Qatari adult population. A separate Geriatric Vestibular Physiotherapy Clinic at HMC’s Rumailah Hospital will focus on the elderly, providing targeted interventions to improve their balance and mobility.

According to Al Madzhar J. Ahmadul, the Acting Director of Rehabilitation – Physiotherapy at QRI, the clinic represents a “significant advancement in our ability to treat vestibular disorders associated with conditions such as stroke, multiple sclerosis, and brain tumours”.

“We are dedicated to delivering high standards of care and utilising the latest technology and evidence-based practices,” he said.