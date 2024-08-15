Ministry of Public Health shuts down private health services agency

The Ministry of Public Health has closed a private health agency for employing practitioners who violated licensing and regulatory laws.

The decision comes after a thorough investigation into the agency’s operations, according a press release by the Ministry of Public Health.

The investigation revealed that eight healthcare practitioners, comprising five nurses and three physiotherapists, were working in ways that contravened the country’s healthcare laws and regulations.

Specifically, the professionals were found to be practicing without the requisite professional licenses.

The practitioners were also employed by unauthorised entities, violating employment regulations. They were performing medical tasks that exceeded the scope of their approved licenses, a clear infringement of the regulations that govern allied health professions.

In response to these breaches, the Ministry has taken immediate action by suspending the professional licenses of all involved healthcare practitioners.

The Ministry is also coordinating with relevant authorities to ensure that all necessary legal measures are enforced against both the private health services agency and the individual practitioners implicated in these violations.