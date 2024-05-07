Shop More, Earn More: Monoprix Qatar Launches M’ Loyalty Cashback Program!

Cashbacks can be redeemed on everything except the purchase of cigarettes and other tobacco products, gift cards, extended warranty, mobile prepaid cards, subscriptions, and future services.

Doha, May, 2024 – Monoprix Qatar, a subsidiary of Ali Bin Ali Holding has set a new standard for customer appreciation in the country with the launch of its cashback reward program – M’ Loyalty.

M’ Loyalty program was launched amidst great fanfare on Monday, January 1st, 2024, at the Monoprix Hypermarket in Doha Festival City (DFC) in the presence of Mr. Sebastien Farhat, COO Ali Bin Ali Consumer Hi-Tech & Retail, and the entire Monoprix DFC team. Festive decorations covered the whole store, creating a vibrant backdrop for the momentous event.

M’ Loyalty program is a digital card accessible through a mobile app. It is available to all Monoprix customers who are 18 years old or older and have a valid local mobile number. Customers can earn cashback every time they spend at any Monoprix or Monop’ store in Qatar, redeemable after a 24-hour period.

M’Loyalty offers a tiered cash back reward system based on the amount spent which is as follows:

1% cash back on purchases up to QAR 99

3% cash back on purchases up to QAR 299

5% cash back on purchases QAR 300 & above

Cashbacks can be redeemed on everything except the purchase of cigarettes and other tobacco products, gift cards, extended warranty, mobile prepaid cards, subscriptions, and future services.

Speaking at the launch, Mr. Sebastien Farhat said, “The launch of M’ Loyalty marks a significant milestone for Monoprix Qatar. Customer loyalty is not merely about accumulating points or redeeming rewards; it’s about fostering a sense of belonging, appreciation, and exclusivity. M’ Loyalty cultivates this connection by creating personalized experiences inside and outside of our stores and we are committed to continuously enhancing the Monoprix experience.”

Monoprix Qatar is renowned for its blend of quality, affordability, and convenience and M’ Loyalty embodies these same principles, adding an extra layer of value and personalization for the hypermarkets’ customers.

Within the M’ Loyalty program, customers can effortlessly access their loyalty information, browse promotional offers, explore store locations, discover M restaurants’ menus, and seamlessly track their cash back balance.

To join the M’ Loyalty program, simply download the free app from the App Store or Google Play Store. Create your account, provide your basic information, and start earning rewards immediately.

Show Your Loyalty, Get Rewarded the Monoprix way!