Qatar Museums Channel to take flight on Qatar Airways’ Oryx One entertainment system

CEO of Qatar Museums lauded the successful collaboration with Qatar Airways as providing passengers with digital access to the country’s arts and cultural heritage



Qatar Museums (QM) has announced that it will be taking the nation’s cultural heritage to the skies via Qatar Airways flights.



In a post on Instagram, QM said that the Qatar Museums Channel will be the latest edition to the national carrier’s Oryx One entertainment system.



The cultural heritage conglomerate promises a “treasure trove” of audio and visual content for passengers. This includes the ‘The Power of Culture” podcast, hosted by Sheikha Al Mayassa bint Hamad Al Thani – the chairperson of QM.



The podcast’s episodes feature candid conversations between the Qatari royal and national and international household names within the fields of arts and culture.

During her discussion with Fatma Al Remaihi, the CEO of the Doha Film Institute (DFI), the conversation revolved around the role of the institute in bolstering the skillsets of the region’s budding filmmakers as well as the power of film as an educational tool.



Other titles that will feature on the channel include the ‘Akilna’ and ‘Treasures of Islamic Art’ series as well as the animated ‘Hazawy’ show which introduces audiences to Qatar’s folklore traditions.



According to Qatar News Agency, Mohammed Al Rumaihi, the CEO of QM, has expressed his pride in the collaboration with QM, which grants travellers a digital gateway into Qatar’s vibrant arts and cultural heritage scene. He added that this latest initiative is within QM’s framework of “expanding and sharing the rich art and culture of Qatar among global audiences”.



Through the QM Channel, travellers can also explore the nation’s museums and galleries through video tours.

Doha to Venice

This partnership comes on the heels of the Art for Tomorrow conference that was held in Venice, Italy from June 5-7.



QM is a founding supporter of the initiative, while QA acted as a headline sponsor.



On the second day of the conference, Qatar Airways CEO Badr Al Meer announced during a scheduled tour of QM’s ‘Your Ghosts are Mine’ film exhibition that daily direct flights to Venice will resume on June 12.



The Italian city is “one of the most iconic and popular destinations in the world”, Al Meer remarked during his announcement.



On the sidelines of the conference, Sheikha Al Mayassa also announced that a collaboration agreement was inked between QM and the Venice Municipality. This deal will facilitate future partnerships in the arts, culture, preservation, sports and entertainment fields.



In light of this “historic agreement” and the national carrier’s resumption of daily flights to the floating city, the QM chairperson added that Doha and Venice “have never been more connected”.