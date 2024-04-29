Semi-final showdowns: AFC U23 Asian Cup 2024 pits Indonesia vs. Uzbekistan, Iraq vs. Japan

The AFC U23 Asian Cup 2024 semi-finals set the stage for thrilling showdowns as Indonesia faces Uzbekistan and Iraq challenges Japan, with the winners securing spots in the final and at the 2024 Paris Olympics, while a third-place play-off will decide the last Olympic berth.

The AFC U23 Asian Cup 2024 semi-final action promises to be a thrilling spectacle set to kick off on Monday.

In one semi-final, tournament debutants Indonesia, considered the underdogs of the competition, will face the seasoned champions Uzbekistan, while in the other semi-final, the unpredictable Iraq will challenge the powerhouse Japan.

The winners of both semis guarantee a place in the final later this week and at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris in the summer.

A third place at the Olympics will be decided via a play-off between the two losing semi-finalists.

Advancing to the knockout stage at Australia and Jordan’s weak defence before stunning the Korean Republic in the quarter-finals, Indonesia expects a tough match against Uzbekistan.

Head coach Shin Tae-yong expressed his amazement at Uzbekistan’s talent stating, “I went to the stadium for the Uzbekistan-Saudi Arabia match and saw for myself that Uzbekistan are a very good team – stable, organised and well disciplined.”

“After watching them, I saw why they can score 12 goals and concede none. The main thing is their fast transitions – both attacking and defending, making them one of the strongest teams in the competition.

It will not be easy in the semi-final but we are in good shape, so hopefully we can get a good result,” Tae-yong added.

Uzbekistan is the only team with a perfect record of four wins at the U23 Qatar 2024 tournament.

Defeating their rival foe, Saudi Arabia, in this tournament was almost a repeat of the 2022 final, which saw the Arab squad taking the cup.

Head coach Timur Kapadze voiced the road leading to the semi-final as brutal, but the team has always been prepared.

“We’re happy to have reached this round, we will have a tough game tomorrow but we will be ready,” said Kapadze on Sunday.

“Each game was difficult for us, especially the last one against Saudi Arabia. Tomorrow is another game and we work as usual. We have our strategy for Indonesia, and we will look to implement it in the game,” he added.

The coach also spoke on the noise from local and visiting Indonesian fans stating it wouldn’t be a challenge for his team.

“It (the stadium filled with Indonesian fans) will not have an impact on us because we have the experience of playing in front of big crowds,” Kapadze said.

Japan and Iraq

Meanwhile, Iraq the last remaining Arab team has bounced back with three wins in a row after losing their opening match of the tournament against Thailand to reach the semi-finals

An important match for the team that aims to qualify for the Olympics, Iraqis have qualified twice, reaching the semi-finals in 2004, while their most recent appearance was in Rio de Janeiro in 2016.

On the other hand, Japan aims to reach the final for the first time since winning the title in 2016.

The team will welcome back star defender Ryuya Nishio after he completed his three-match suspension for his red card offence in the country’s opening 1-0 win over China PR.

Eliminating Qatar in the process with an impressive 4-2 victory, the team has been cast as a favourite to win the tournament.