Save the date! Mall of Qatar presents three-day celebration at ‘House of Fashion’

The fashion and beauty event of the season returns to Mall of Qatar in March.

Reaffirming its position as the nation’s premier destination for shopping, leisure and dining in Qatar, Mall of Qatar announces the return of House of Fashion, an inventive and creative three-day celebration of fashion, beauty, and lifestyle conceived by Harper’s Bazaar Qatar magazine.

The event will run from Monday 13th to Wednesday 15th of March.

The engaging and immersive House of Fashion will be hosted in the Luxury Galleria of Mall of Qatar and will shine a spotlight on the latest Spring / Summer 2023 collections across the Mall’s retailers.

Inspired by the bustling streets, style, and flair of Italy, guests will be transported to the world’s greatest fashion capital. Walking through a floral archway, along an Italian-themed path, they will encounter the House of Fashion – an ode to an iconic Italian palazzo.

With its bespoke design and luxe furnishings, the House of Fashion is the perfect space to showcase Mall of Qatar’s must-have styles, key new trends, and luxury offerings.

Audiences will discover Mall of Qatar’s leading new retailers across womenswear, menswear, and homeware, including Fratelli Rossetti, Doucal’s, Pal Zileri, Tombolini, Hackett London, Pepe Jeans, Iceberg, Philipp Plein, Dolce & Gabbana Casa, and Luxury Living.

Guests can meet and mingle in the House’s Garden, chat over coffee in the Styling Suite, or sit back and be pampered in the Beauty Boudoir.

Through a dedicated programme of expert-led panel discussions, engaging masterclasses, gorgeously curated trunk shows, and catwalks, the Spring / Summer 2023 collections will come to life.

Attracting leading regional voices across fashion and beauty, House of Fashion will also feature inspiring Qatari talent cementing Mall of Qatar as a hub of Qatari creativity.

Emile Sarkis, General Manager of Mall of Qatar, says: “At Mall of Qatar, we always look for innovative concepts to ensure that our valued customers have easy access to renowned international brands.

As a preferred regional shopping destination with some of the most well-known labels around the world, Mall of Qatar is excited to welcome our guests to yet another edition of House of Fashion, in collaboration with Harper’s Bazaar. The event will showcase the best of Spring/Summer 2023 collections.

This event follows the opening of outlets of many luxury brands exclusively in Mall of Qatar with the aim of enhancing the shopping experience of customers and maintaining its position as the leading destination for fashion.”

“We are thrilled to be once again working with Mall of Qatar on this innovative and exciting event,” Bianca Brigitte Bonomi, Director of Harper’s Bazaar Qatar, said.

“From a special Italian theme to a fabulous series of fashion and beauty activations, House of Fashion will help guests navigate the new season in style. Qatar-based creativity will once again be at the fore, with a range of voices from across the community – from designers and stylists to beauty professionals and visionaries – sharing their insights and expertise with audiences,” Bonomi added.