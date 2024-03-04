Saudi Arabia’s Khalid Attieh claims victory at the GCC Golf Championships

The Saudi victory denied Qatar’s Saleh Al Kaabi a hat-trick of victory in the Sunday regional tournament.

Saudi Arabia’s golden golfer Khalid Attieh struck victory at the GCC Golf Championship, denying Qatar’s Saleh Al Kaabi a hat-trick of wins in the regional tournament on Sunday at Doha Golf Club (DGC).

Claiming the individual title, Attieh’s team of Saudi Arabia won the GCC Team Championship, claiming a seven-shot triumph with a sum of 931, while the United Arab Emirates claimed second position, rimming two-time defending champions Qatar.

Teams Bahrain and Oman finished fourth and fifth, respectively.

Competing among a total of 31 golfers representing all the GCC nations, Qatar’s Al Kaabi was the favorite in the tournament as he aimed for his third title.

Ahead of the tournament, the Qatari star said that he was keen to continue the winning run in the championship.

This was the 26th edition of the senior championship and the 15th edition of the 18 and under championship.

The UAE crowned the Junior Team Championship title, with Oman and Bahrain finishing on the podium.

Qatar Golf Association President Hassan Nasser Al Naimi crowned the podium winners during the closing ceremony, which regional golf officials and participating delegations also attended.