Saudi Arabia World Cup 2022 squad: who’s in? 

Saudi Arabia will play their last friendly against Croatia before facing Argentina on 22 November.

Saudi Arabia coach Herve Renard has finalised his squad for the upcoming World Cup, calling up Salman Al-Faraj to lead the line.

The 33-year-old striker will return to the international stage despite an injury scare with his shoulders last week.

Paired with striker Saleh Al-Shehri, the duo should make a fulfilling performance as they are paired up in a challenging group in this year’s tournament.

Scoring seven goals in 13 appearances during the qualification stage, Al-Shehri was the man for the Saudis as they qualified for their sixth FIFA tournament.

Firas Al-Buraikan will debut in his first-ever World Cup and should be a helpful aid to the team as he was necessary for his side Al-Fateh.

Salem Al-Dawsari will be the man to watch during the campaign lead as he was one of, if not the best, Asian players in 2021.

On the global stage, he scored 17 international goals for the team. This will mark his third appearance at the FIFA World Cup.

Redemption is needed on Qatar’s pitches, as the team won only one game against Egypt and exited the group stage earlier than expected by Russia and Uruguay encounters.

Saudi Arabia will play their last friendly against Croatia before facing Argentina, led by superstar Messi, on 22 November.

Squad list

Goalkeepers: Mohamed Al-Owais (Al-Hilal), Nawaf Al-Aqidi (Al-Nassr), Mohamed Al-Yami (Al-Ahly)

Defenders: Yasser Al-Shahrani (Al-Hilal), Ali Al-Bulaihi (Al-Hilal), Abdulelah Al-Amri (Al-Nassr), Abdullah Madu (Al-Nassr), Hassan Tambakti (Al-Shabab), Sultan Al-Ghanam (Al-Nassr), Mohammed Al-Breik (Al-Hilal), Saud Abdulhamid (Al-Hilal)

Midfielders: Salman Al-Faraj (Al-Hilal), Riyadh Sharahili (Abha), Ali Al-Hassan (Al-Nassr), Mohamed Kanno (Al-Hilal), Abdulelah Al-Malki (Al-Hilal), Sami Al-Najei (Al-Nassr), Abdullah Otayf (Al-Hilal), Nasser Al-Dawsari (Al-Hilal), Abdulrahman Al-Aboud (Ittihad), Salem Al-Dawsari (Al-Hilal), Hattan Bahebri (Al-Shabab)

Forwards: Fahad Al-Muwallad (Al-Shabab), Haitham Asiri (Al-Ahly), Saleh Al-Shehri (Al-Hilal) Firas Al-Buraikan (Al-Fateh)