Saudi Al-Hilal scouts eye PSG’s Neymar in Paris: reports

Earlier this month, Lionel Messi declined to earn a reported $1.6 billion offer by Saudi Arabia to join MLS club Inter Miami.

Paris Saint- Germain’s Neymar is the latest superstar on Saudi Arabia’s radar, with representatives of Al-Hilal reportedly in Paris for talks, according to reports by CBS Sports.

The move comes after former PSG forward Lionel Messi confirmed his decision to join MLS side Inter Miami, snubbing Saudi Arabia’s lucrative Al-Hilal contract.

Neymar has continuously been tied to vacating the Qatari-owned club, with reports now claiming Al-Hilal is offering a “mammoth wage packet” to sign the 31-year-old.

The report claims that the future of Neymar is solely in his control as PSG has placed the superstar on the market. His contract is due to end in 2025.

“CBS Sports understands that a senior delegation from Al-Hilal flew to the French capital on Friday, intending to test the waters around Neymar’s camp and ascertain whether he is amenable to make the move to the kingdom,” CBS writes.

Neymar’s package to Al-Hilal would be similar to that of football great Cristiano Ronaldo, who signed at Al-Nassr to become the highest-paid athlete in history.

Meanwhile, Chelsea has also been a leading driver in signing the Brazilian star, according to sports journalist Julien Laurens as well as ESPN.

However, Chelsea wouldn’t be able to compete with the Saudis as the London-based team is unable to offer a £200m-a-year salary offer or a £38m transfer fee that is said to be proposed by Al-Hilal.

Despite being a skilled player, PSG wants to get rid of Neymar since his wages present a problem to the club, which is currently on the hunt for new signings.

Earlier this month, Saudi team’s Al-Ittihad and Al-Ahli confirmed Karim Benzema and N’Golo Kante respectively.