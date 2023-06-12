Markhiya SC signs Yusupha Njie and Naby Sarr 

The striker debuted with Gambia’s 2021 Africa Cup of Nations campaign, in which they made a surprising run to the quarter-finals.

Al Markhiya SC announced the signing of Gambian international striker Yusupha Njie for two seasons, with French center-back Naby Sarr also enrolling in the Qatari club.

“Our club seeks to strengthen the team’s ranks with a number of professional players and citizens, in coordination with the technical staff, after signing with English coach Anthony Hudson and Gambian striker Youssefah Nji,” a statement by the club read.

Son of famed Gambian footballer Biri Biri, Njie joins the Qatari pitch coming from Portuguese Boavista FC until 2025 with the option to renew for another season.

The 29-year-old has experience in several countries as he’s played for Morocco’s Fath Union Sport before playing for Portuguese Boavista, scoring four goals in 17 appearances.

After prevailing in the Moroccan Cup with FUS in 2014, the Gambian striker edged the team to their first-ever league title in 2015–16.

Internationally Njie has had a similar impact on his national side as the footballer played in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations, the first continental appearance, where they made a quarter-final loss to Cameroon, the ultimate victors of the tournament.

Alongside Njie, French center-back Naby Sarr joins Al Markhiya SC for two seasons, coming from the English club Reading.

The son of the Senegalese footballer Boubacar Sarr, Naby had a flourishing club career, specifically with Huddersfield Town Association nailing seven goals in 59 appearances.