Running saved me from what I could’ve become: Mo Farah

Multiple Olympic, World, and European Champion athlete, Mo Farah dedicated his victorious running record to his disciplined mentality, in comments made in Doha on Thursday.

Speaking at a roundtable discussion at the 2022 World Innovation Summit for Health (WISH), Britain’s most successful track athlete talked about the relationship between mental health and the pressure of competitive sports.

Reminiscing on his glory days, Farah spoke about the stress athletes face in the cutthroat industry.

“If it was running for sports, I wouldn’t have discovered my talent; running has saved me from what I could’ve become,” said the British long-distance runner.

Belting ten world championship medals, including four gold medals at the Olympics, Farah has competed in several elite tournaments, winning the majority of them but also witnessing some losses.

Yet, the 39-year-old has learned several lessons shaping his vibrant mental health.

“Feel the pressure, a better attitude, I don’t owe anybody, the hardest thing is getting things wrong. You lost the race, but you are going to move,” said Farah.

The track runner has spoken about his well-being at various moments in his life, saying he is fortunate not to have experienced any mental health issues.

“I haven’t been diagnosed, but the pressure is tough,” Farah said in the room with local and international media.

When asked what drives his hunger after crowning so many titles, Farah pointed toward England and the resources the country has provided to him.

“What drove me is the feeling of making my country proud; I had a difficult life, I didn’t have a father, and you can only control things that you own,” Farah added.

Arriving in London from Mogadishu at 8, Farah caught the eye of his PE teacher, who encouraged the athlete to join the tracks.

Farah, who recently shocked the world after revealing he was trafficked to the UK, spoke passionately about England, claiming that there wouldn’t be a “Mo Farah” if the country didn’t invest in him.

“You run for England; you can run for Great Britain and more as you want to represent your country.”

As Qatar nears its World Cup, Farah congratulated the hosting country on its progress and wished the national team it’s best.

“England, we’re very excited I’m pleased to be in Qatar, I’ve competed her in 2015 and it’s beautiful, I love to see England go as far as they can go.”