Ronaldo dropped ‘superagent’ for failing to land Europe deals: reports

A Bayern Munich or Chelsea ultimatum was apparently given to the superstar’s former agent.

“Superagent” Jorge Mendes’s separation from Cristiano Ronaldo was due to his failure to anchor the football superstar to two top European clubs, according to reports by El Mundo.

The Spanish newspaper illustrates that after the termination of his contract at Manchester United, Ronaldo issued a “Bayern Munich or Chelsea” ultimatum which eventually led to the breakup between the two parties.

The Portuguese superstar worked with Mendes for a span of 20 years that saw him represent Ronaldo during his prosperous Real Madrid era. However, he was axed ahead of Ronaldo’s signing with Saudi Arabia’s Al Nassr.

El Mundo cites that the pair’s relationship deteriorated over the last few years and was heightened when Ronaldo ditched Juventus without alerting Mendes beforehand.

Ronaldo’s departure from Juventus left a sour taste in fans as the club was favourited to a deep run in the Champions League competition.

Moments later, the 37-year-old forward joined the flanks of his old team on a short spell before making his way to the Middle East to sign the most lucrative deal in world football.

As mentioned in the Spanish report, a move to Saudi Arabia was offered to Ronaldo after his Juventus departure, however Mendes preferred the footballer to stay in Europe.

Chelsea was heavily rumoured to sign Ronaldo as owner Todd Boehly desired the commercial value of Ronaldo.

However, according to several reports, ex-Blues manager Thomas Tuchel opposed the idea as Ronaldo’s style of play didn’t suit Chelsea.

Bayern CEO Oliver Khan revealed that the club considered Ronaldo, however after internal meetings, determined not to choose the footballer.

“As highly as I rate Cristiano Ronaldo as one of the greatest, a transfer wouldn’t be a fit with our philosophy,” Khan told Germany’s sports magazine, Kicker.