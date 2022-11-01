Road closures, Covid restrictions: All the changes you need to know from November

From using Ehteraz to work hours, several rules have been introduced ahead of the much-anticipated tournament.

Qatar has introduced various rules that go into effect on Tuesday, 19 days ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup’s kick off date.

Here is your quick guide for life in Qatar between November and December.

No more Ehteraz

Perhaps the most celebrated news in Qatar is the Cabinet’s decision to deactivate the track and tracing app Ehteraz.

The Covid-19 application is no longer required in Qatar, meaning that the green barcode will not be checked in public spaces, both closed and open. However, the application is only required for those entering health facilities in Qatar.

No more Covid-19 test on arrival

Marking Qatar’s efforts in reducing Covid cases, citizens and residents of Qatar are no longer required to take a Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) nor a PCR test within 24 hours of arriving in Doha.

Visitors are also not required to present a negative PCR or RAT result before their arrival to Qatar.

The local health ministry however still calls on citizens, residents and visitors to continue following precautionary measures to curb possible infection by getting vaccinated and maintaining personal hygiene.

Masks are still not a requirement in public spaces except for those entering health facilities.

Corniche for pedestrians only

To control the flow of traffic ahead and during the World Cup, vehicles cannot enter the Corniche area, which has been designated as a pedestrian-only zone between 1 November until 19 December.

According to the Ministry of Interior (MOI), vehicles will be diverted from the Corniche through the following intersections:

As part of transport regulations during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™, Corniche Street will be made pedestrian-only starting from 1 November until 19 December 2022. #MOIQatar #TrafficQatar #Qatar2022 pic.twitter.com/TES2gyWxG0 — Ministry of Interior (@MOI_QatarEn) October 31, 2022

1.Ras Bu Abboud Intersection

2.Sheraton Intersection

3. Port Intersection

4. Swords Intersection

5.Diwan Intersection

6.Al Marmar Intersection

7.Oryx Intersection

8. Barzan Intersection

Meanwhile, scooters, motorbikes and bicycles are not allowed in Corniche Streets and parks within the area, throughout the same period.

However, boats are still allowed to operate away from the closed area.

“To reach Marine Vessels Parking in Corniche during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, authorised persons can access the port from the ‘Park and Ride’ parking facility at Umm Ghuwailina and Dhow Harbour from Grand Hamad Street,” said the MOI.

Those wanting to reach Banana Island, located at the Corniche, must use shuttle buses from the ‘Park and Ride’ parking facility in Umm Guwailina to Souq Waqif North Parking.

The same applies for Hamad International Airport (HIA) arrivals, except they can use shuttle bus services from the airport.

Entering Qatar

The Hayya Card is a prerequisite for all visitors entering Qatar, including GCC nationals and residents, as stated on the official portal.

Work and school attendance

The workforce in the government sector is now reduced to 20% with the remaining 80% working remotely. The hours have also been reduced to between 7am until 11am.

Defence, military, health, or educational fields are excluded from the new regulations and will proceed with work as needed.

Meanwhile, the private sector is set to operate business as normal.

Both private and public schools are operating from 7am until 12pm between 1-to-17 November.

During the first semester exam period from 6-to-17 November, students in all schools across the nation that apply national standards will report from 9am until 11am only.

However, school time for students and employees in private nurseries and education facilities for individuals with disabilities remains the same with no changes.

The mid-academic year break will run from November 20 to December 22 to enjoy the tournament.

Airport parking

Visitors to Doha’s main airports will no longer be given vehicle access to curbside drop-off or pick-up.

According to a released statement, passengers travelling to HIA and Doha International Airport (DIA) will now have to park their vehicles at the short stay car parks or opt for a taxi which can provide them with access to arrivals and departure drop-offs.

The curbside will only be accessible for authorised vehicles, including official Mowasalat limousines and taxis as well as those with reduced mobility.

Passengers travelling on Qatar Airways First and Business Class, as well as airport bus shuttles, will also be given access.

The press release also noted a spike in prices for car park services at both airports.

For those visiting the facilities, a QAR 25 fee is expected for a maximum of 30 minutes at the short stay car park, with further charges applicable if this is extended.