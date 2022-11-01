New airport car parking charges apply as curbside access closes for public

Visitors to Doha’s main airports will no longer be given vehicle access to curbside drop-off or pick-up, as new rules become effective on Monday.

According to a released statement, passengers travelling to Hamad International Airport (HIA) and Doha International Airport (DIA) will now have to park their vehicles at the short stay car parks or opt for a taxi which can provide them with access to arrivals and departure drop-offs.

“This is to preserve the security, safety and comfort of all passengers and visitors during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, and to ensure smooth operations,” a joint press release said.

The curbside will only be accessible for authorised vehicles, including official Mowasalat limousines and taxis as well as those with reduced mobility. Passengers travelling on Qatar Airways First and Business Class, as well as airport bus shuttles, will also be given access.

The press release also noted a spike in prices for car park services at both airports. For those visiting the facilities, a QAR 25 fee is expected for a maximum of 30 minutes at the short stay car park, with further charges applicable if this is extended.

The change in regulations come just 19 days ahead of the start of the FIFA World Cup in Qatar, the first such major tournament to be hosted in the Middle East.

DIA was recently reopened for the public in a bid to help navigate air traffic during the World Cup, when Qatar is expected to welcome more than 1.2 million visitors from around the world.

The facility will operate throughout the World Cup tournament and will cease to run after 30 December.

Throughout the tournament, a total of thirteen carriers from around the world are expected to land and take off from Doha international airport. These include Air Arabia, Air Cairo, Badr Airlines, Ethiopian Airlines, Etihad Airways, Flydubai, Himalaya Airlines, Jazeera Airways, Nepal Airlines, Pakistan International Airlines, Pegasus Airlines, SalamAir, and Tarco Aviation, according to a statement posted on Matar’s website.

The World Cup, which begins on November 20 and will last for four weeks, is estimated to draw 150,000 people each day during its busiest times.