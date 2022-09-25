Expansion, expansion: World Cup host Qatar can handle ‘100 flights per hour’

The Gulf nation is expecting 1,600 air traffic movements per day during the mega event, less than 60 days from now.

Qatar’s airports will accommodate around 100 flights per hour during the much-awaited FIFA World Cup 2022 thanks to the country’s latest airspace strategy, according to an official.

Speaking to Qatar Radio, Mohammed Al Asmakh from Qatar Air Traffic Control Center, stated that his department activated all plans and projects related to the World Cup on September 8, especially the new airspace design project, as the country gears to welcome around 1,600 traffic movements per day starting November.

He added that according to the revised airspace layout, three flights may land simultaneously, two at Hamad International Airport and one at Doha International Airport.

“Moreover, three flights also can take off from two airports at the same time side by side. The new airspace design increased the flight handling capacity of both airports significantly,” said Al Asmakh.

In order to prevent any delays in flights landing, he said that Air Traffic Flow Management had also been established to control the flow of air traffic to the Gulf nation in conjunction with surrounding states.

In total, 160 air traffic controllers have been trained to improve their knowledge of working with a modernised systems, according to the official.

In addition, air traffic controllers have been assigned to a number of locations, including the Hamad International Airport (HIA), the Doha Flight Information Region (FIR), the surveillance tower, weather control, and the Doha International Airport (DIA).

“The most advanced equipment is installed to keep pace with air traffic movements, especially during the mega sporting event and in the future,” Al Asmakh stated.

This included increasing the number of radars in the area for better visibility.

“Most advanced automation systems connecting the airports operating in the country to speed up and automate several processes which are essential to air traffic management,” he added

“Qatar Air Traffic Control Center is playing main role in developing the system of navigation. The center, in an area of 12,000 sqm, is equipped with most advanced technologies to modernise the system of navigation and air surveillance of Qatar.”

The facility, according to the source, also features tools like simulators for the surveillance tower and Doha Flight Information Region (FIR).

“It also provides training to air traffic controllers to improve their performance, making them fully ready for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 and the future,” said Al Asmakh.

This year’s FIFA World Cup will see the tournament being held in the Middle East for the first time in its history. Qatar is expecting more than 1.2 million visitors from around the globe to flock in for the world’s biggest sporting event.