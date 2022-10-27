Qatar relaxes Covid-19 restrictions to ease travel ahead of World Cup

The cabinet has amended several Covid-19 restrictions less than a month from the World Cup kick-off. Here’s everything you need to know.

Qatar’s Ministry of Public Health (MOPH) has further relaxed Covid-19 precautionary measures to ease entry and movement in the Gulf nation ahead of the FIFA World Cup in November.

Starting November 1, citizens and residents are no longer required to take a Rapid Antigen Test or PCR test within 24 hours after arriving in Doha. This means that the Ehteraz status will stay green after their arrival and will not turn yellow if no test is taken.

Meanwhile, those planning to visit the Gulf nation will no longer be required to present a negative Covid-19 test before their arrival. However, they are still required to test upon their arrival to ensure their safety, given the huge amount of visitors set to land in Qatar for the mega tournament.

Quarantine is no longer required for all tourists arriving from outside. However, visitors who test positive for Covid-19 after arriving in Qatar must undergo self-isolation measures in accordance with the regulations followed in the country.

Authorities have also scrapped the need for pre-registration on Ehteraz health application prior to arrival, which was mandatory for all visitors prior to the new announcement. Such measures allow easier travel to Doha.

No more Ehteraz

Per the new announcement, visitors, citizens, and residents will no longer be required to show a green Ehteraz status to enter public places— putting an end to an over two-year-long mandate.

The green status, however, is still required to enter health facilities across the country.

The decision is effective starting November 1, the cabinet added.