Review of the next-Gen Ford Everest: a fusion of safety, innovation, and unparalleled comfort

Doha News went to Al Mana Motors to discover the Next-Gen Ford Everest.

The Next-Gen Ford Everest emerges as a trailblazer in the ever-evolving landscape of SUVs, seamlessly blending cutting-edge technology with a commitment to safety.

Doha News went to Al Mana Motors to explore the vehicle. It quickly became evident that Ford has not just raised the bar, but has redefined it. The new vehicle provides drivers and their families with an unparalleled sense of confidence on and off the road.

First to catch the eye, is the commanding presence of the vehicle.

An imposing Ford logo adorned the front grille, exuding a sense of strength and sophistication. The chrome finish, coupled with LED lights and a prominent fog light, accentuated the SUV’s bold and modern design.

Adding to the visual appeal were striking 21-inch rims, hinting at Everest’s capability to conquer both urban roads and off-road terrains.

Moving to the rear, the aggressive LED lights made a lasting impression. The Everest logo, displayed in large letters, combined with strategically placed brake lights, showcased attention to detail in both aesthetics and functionality.

Safety, however, takes center stage in the Next-Gen Ford Everest, reflecting the genuine concern for driver and passenger well-being.

Stefan Seemann, the driver assistance technology engineer for Ford International Markets Group, emphasised the importance of addressing drivers’ top concern—safety on the road.

The result is a comprehensive suite of driver-assist technologies that not only reduces stress behind the wheel but also elevates safety to new heights.

One standout feature is the Blind Spot Information System (BLIS) with Trailer Tow, a game-changer for those towing trailers. BLIS, with its sensors integrated into the taillights, provides coverage for both the Everest and the attached trailer. It alerts the driver to vehicles in adjacent lanes, mitigating the risk of collisions during lane changes.

Moreover, this system supports trailers up to 2.4 meters wide and 10 meters long, showcasing its versatility for various towing needs.

The Pro Trailer Backup Assist is seamlessly integrated into the instrument panel and the vehicle’s onboard computer, eliminating the need for bulky aftermarket units. This system ensures precise and effective trailer braking, offering proportional output based on the towing vehicle’s brake pressure.

It’s a boon for those who tow regularly, providing both convenience and safety and perfect for countries like Qatar.

Reverse Brake Assist adds another layer of security by detecting stationary objects, vehicles, pedestrians, or cyclists.

The system issues a Cross-traffic alert warning, indicating the direction of an approaching vehicle, and bringing the vehicle to a complete stop if the driver fails to react promptly. It is an invaluable feature, especially in crowded urban environments.

The Next-Gen Ford Everest does not just excel in assisting drivers on the road, it is equally adept at parking maneuvers.

The Active Park Assist feature takes the stress out of parking, guiding the Everest into parallel or perpendicular spots effortlessly. Ultrasonic sensors, combined with a 360-degree camera, rear camera, and front and rear parking sensors, ensure that the Everest is a parking maestro, covering all angles and spaces.

Passenger protection also stands out, featuring load-limiting pre-tensioning seat belts and a robust airbag system. Six airbags, including a front far-side airbag between the front seats, provide comprehensive protection in the event of a collision, demonstrating Ford’s unwavering commitment to passenger safety.

The Everest, however, isn’t just about flashy features and performance capabilities. It’s a family car designed for comfort, safety, and a smooth ride.

As we ventured to explore the expansive trunk, it proved to be incredibly spacious – a practical touch to complement the SUV’s adventurous spirit.

This became evident as we explored the interior further, noting the thoughtful allocation of space and amenities. The backseat, too, offered ample legroom, making long journeys a comfortable affair for all passengers.

Overall, the FORD Everest, available at Al Mana Motors, is a manifestation of the company’s dedication to safety and innovation.