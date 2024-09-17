Cosmos Health to distribute mpox PCR kits across GCC, including Qatar

The agreement will allow Cosmos Health to import, sell, and distribute Virax-branded mpox virus detection kits across the Gulf state countries.

Cosmos Health Inc, a global healthcare group based in Nevada, has extended its exclusive distribution agreement with Virax Biolabs to include the distribution of mpox PCR detection kits across Qatar and the rest of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) states.

Mpox, which is formerly known as monkeypox, is a disease caused by infection with a virus, known as Monkeypox virus that can lead to rash and flu-like symptoms.

Virax Biolabs Group Limited specialises in biotechnology, particularly in detecting immune responses and diagnosing viral diseases.

These RT-PCR detection kits are CE-marked for Europe and authorised by the UK’s Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA). They provide a sensitivity of 96.7 percent and a specificity of 93.72 percent, with results available in under 70 minutes.

Previously, Cosmos Health had an exclusive distribution in Greece and Cyprus, as well as non-exclusive rights across Europe.

Greg Siokas, CEO of Cosmos Health, expressed enthusiasm about the extended partnership, emphasising the company’s readiness to support public health authorities in the GCC and Europe.

“We are excited to strengthen our partnership with Virax to help curb the spread of mpox,” he said.

“With strong demand for detection kits, we are well-positioned to support governments and public health authorities in Europe and the Gulf countries by enhancing preparedness, planning, and awareness, ensuring rapid detection and an effective response.”

James Foster, CEO of Virax Biolabs, also welcomed the expanded agreement, noting its significance for broadening their reach.

“We are thrilled to deepen our partnership with Cosmos. This exclusive agreement extends our geographic reach, equipping more healthcare professionals with vital tools to diagnose and manage the spread of the mpox virus,” he said. “We look forward to collaborating closely with Cosmos and leveraging its robust distribution network.”