Ooredoo and Oracle team up for cloud database upgrade and AI innovation

Ooredoo Qatar and Oracle’s partnership aims to drive innovation, enhance operational excellence, and improve cybersecurity in telecommunications.

Ooredoo, Qatar’s leading telecommunications and ICT provider, has entered into a multi-year partnership with Oracle, a global leader in cloud applications and platform services, to transform its database infrastructure and accelerate digital transformation efforts.

This strategic alliance will see a major upgrade and migration of Ooredoo’s Oracle Database systems to Oracle Exadata Cloud@Customer (ExaCC), a cloud-based database solution fully integrated within Ooredoo’s data centre.

The upgrade will feature Oracle’s Database 23c AI, which brings advanced artificial intelligence capabilities designed to enhance app development and manage critical workloads through AI-driven insights.

“This collaboration represents a significant milestone in our digital transformation journey,” said Thani Ali Al-Malki, Chief Business Officer at Ooredoo Qatar, in a statement.

“The integration of Oracle Exadata Cloud@Customer will revolutionise our service delivery and position us as a leader in telecommunications innovation.”

The partnership between Ooredoo and Oracle marks a major advancement in digital innovation, operational excellence, and customer-focused solutions in the telecommunications sector.

The platform’s AI capabilities and Database 23c AI will enable Ooredoo to develop and improve applications more efficiently, enhancing operational effectiveness and customer experience.

Oracle ExaCC’s multi-tenant features will also help Ooredoo’s B2B (business-to-business) customers by offering a single platform that connects current data centres with future cloud sites, ensuring low latency.

This flexibility enables Ooredoo to quickly respond to market changes, drive AI innovations, and provide advanced services with enhanced agility, all while ensuring compliance, security, and data residency.