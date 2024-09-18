Qatar launches National Cyber Security Strategy 2024-2030

The National Cyber Security Strategy 2024-2030 is a dynamic framework that aims to address evolving digital challenges and to enhance international collaboration to combat emerging cyber threats.

The National Cyber Security Agency (NCSA) has officially launched the National Cyber Security Strategy 2024-2030, which aims to establish Qatar as a leader in cybersecurity and to promote the safe use of emerging technologies.

Abdulrahman bin Ali Al Farahid Al Malki, the President of the National Cyber Security Agency, highlighted that in line with the Qatar National Vision 2030, the new strategy is intended to build trust in cyberspace.

This initiative is designed to support Qatar’s sustainable technological advancement while strengthening its cybersecurity framework.

“Cybersecurity can only be achieved through the collective efforts of government, private and other relevant entities,” Al Malki said.

The strategy is grounded in core values such as shared responsibility, a risk management-based approach, results orientation, protection of personal rights, economic growth, and cooperation.

These principles, according to Al Malki, are essential for building a robust national cybersecurity framework and guiding the effective implementation of the strategy.

Dana Yousef Al Abdulla, Director of Governance and National Cyber Assurance Affairs at the NCSA, detailed the strategy’s five main components during the ceremony, which was attended by Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani.

The first pillar, Cyber Security and Resilience, focuses on protecting critical national infrastructure while adapting to evolving cyber risks and aligning with national priorities.

The second pillar, Legislation, Regulations, and Law Enforcement, includes creating governance models and operational approaches to effectively manage cybersecurity.

The third component, under Innovative, and Data-Driven Economy, aims to promote investments to foster a vibrant electronic industry.

The fourth, Cyber Culture and Workforce Talent Development, seeks to build a qualified cybersecurity workforce and integrate cybersecurity awareness throughout society.

And lastly, International Cooperation focuses aims to actively engage in international cyber diplomacy and strengthen cooperation for a secure and resilient cyberspace.