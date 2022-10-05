Respawning: English footballer ruled out of league following bizarre injury with Xbox

Courtney Baker-Richardson has been sidelined from his League Two match in England after his Xbox dropped on his leg, sustaining an injury to his hip muscle.

The unusual injury has ruled out Crewe Alexandra’s top scorer, who will take a week to recover from his minor fracture.

Crewe Alexandra manager Alex Morris explained that the injury came after Baker-Richardson had previously damaged his leg.

“It’s an area of his body where he’s had issues before. There’s nothing we can do about it, but he’s having treatment, and hopefully, it settles down,” Morris said.

“He did it in an innocuous way, which is about right for us with injuries at the moment. He did it playing on his Xbox. Dropped his leg on the sofa and tweaked it,” Morris added.

Baker-Richardson has been essential for the league two team, scoring six goals in 11 games for his side.

Footballers worldwide have experienced unnatural injuries that have kept them off the pitch.

One of the wildest injuries was when Swedish footballer Rami Kaib was ruled out of action after breaking his jaw eating a carrot.

Kaib was sidelined for weeks as he healed from the rotten carrot.

In the 2020 season, Dutch footballer Frenkie De Jong was stung by a bee during a match against Napoli.

A harsh reaction was caused, leading the star footballer to wear a bandage during the game.

Former English footballer David Batty was injured after his daughter ran over him while on her tricycle.

The injury damaged his Achilles tendons and kept him out of the side for several weeks.