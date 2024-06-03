Report: Mbappe has officially signed a contract with Real Madrid

With a 15th ­Champions League title under their belt, the Spanish giants are expected to announce the addition of France’s top player to their team next week.

French footballer Kylian Mbappe has signed a contract to join Real Madrid on a free transfer from Paris Saint-Germain, according to renowned football journalist Fabrizio Romano.

“Kylian Mbappe to Real Madrid, HERE WE GO! Every document has been signed, sealed and completed,” Romano posted on X.

According to the Italian journalist, Real Madrid will announce Mbappe next week, a moment long awaited for by football fans worldwide. He is set to sign a five-year contract at the Santiago Bernabeu worth £12.8m ($16.3m) a year.

The transfer stands as one of the most highly anticipated moves in football history, with Real Madrid making no secret of their admiration for the French player.

Last month, the 25-year-old Mbappe confirmed his decision to leave PSG because he “needs a new challenge after seven years”.

As his contract expires on June 30, Mbappe will leave PSG on a free transfer, after PSG bought him for £166m ($211m).

At Madrid, Mbappe will join Brazilian icon Vinicius Junior and England midfielder Jude Bellingham to form an attacking trio that will undoubtedly set Carlo Ancelotti’s squad to become favourites in every tournament.

Over the weekend, Real Madrid lifted their record-extending 15th European Cup, trademarking dominance on the football pitch.

PSG president Nasser Al Khelaifi has wished Mbappe well despite having a public feud with the star over the last few seasons.

“He did amazing for us in seven years and was vice-captain. He arrived with us as a teenager, and now he is a big man, the best player in the world, and I wish him all the best,” Al-Khelaifi said, speaking at the Globe Soccer Awards Europe held last week.

Mbappe spent seven years at PSG after signing from AS Monaco in 2017. During his time with Les Parisiens, Mbappe won 15 trophies, including four French Cups, and became the club’s all-time leading scorer with 256 goals in 308 appearances.