Relive the magic of Qatar 2022 with FIFA+’s latest World Cup archive

Football fanatics can yet again re-liven the world’s most celebrated sporting event right on the screen!

FIFA has announced the launch of a brand-new archive dedicated to the stunning FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.

On its official website, the international football governing body said the latest edition of the tournament was nothing short of spectacular. With an incredible line-up of talented players from around the world, the 2022 World Cup delivered some of the most thrilling moments in its illustrious history.

From heart-stopping matches to awe-inspiring goals, the event was memorable on all fronts.

“The FIFA World Cup 2022 was one of the most exciting editions of the event in its illustrious history. The tournament produced a series of compelling, elite-quality contests, with the games greatest talents rising to the occasion on the grandest stage of all,” the website read.

And now, fans can relive every single moment of this unforgettable tournament thanks to FIFA+. This exciting new platform offers access to a vast library of World Cup 2022 content, including all 172 goals scored throughout the event.

Whether you missed out on the live-action or simply want to experience it all over again, the new archive delivers all.

With its launch, FIFA has provided an incredible opportunity for football lovers to immerse themselves in the excitement of the World Cup.

But that’s not all.

Last month, FIFA also announced the launch of its latest official film about Qatar 2022 titled “Written in the Stars.”

The film, narrated by Welsh actor and avid football fan Michael Sheen, is available for viewing on FIFA.com. It serves as a tribute and a forever memory of the first-ever FIFA World Cup held in the Arab World, which has been voted the best in the tournament’s history.

With Sheen’s rich and compelling narration, viewers are taken on a captivating journey through the tournament’s most unique and dramatic moments.

From the electrifying opening ceremony to the heart-stopping finale, the film, produced by Tom Hillier, beautifully captures the unforgettable moments that made the FIFA World Cup in the Arab World truly exceptional.