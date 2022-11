Raffles and Fairmont make debut in Qatar

Hotels are officially open for FIFA guests and VIP delegations, whilst restaurants are open to the public by reservation.

The ultra-luxury Raffles Doha and luxury Fairmont Doha – which herald the entry of the aspirational Raffles Hotels & Resorts and Fairmont Hotels & Resorts brands to Qatar –are now open exclusively to FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 guests and VIP delegations.

The dual-branded five-star properties, housed within Katara towers, have welcomed their first guests while supporting the nation’s historic FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 by delivering exemplary service and exceptional experiences in both hotels.

Seven outstanding food and beverage outlets and restaurants have opened to the public, four located within Raffles Doha and three in Fairmont Doha.

Through advanced reservation only, non-stay guests can now book to enjoy next-generation gastronomic experiences at Raffles Doha’s Alba, which is the first overseas outpost for the celebrated restaurant by three-star Michelin chef Enrico Crippa; L’Artisan, which celebrates the art of modern dining for breakfast, lunch and dinner; Blue Cigar, a lounge which boasts 6,000 literary classics including some first edition classics as well as bespoke cigar collection; as well as Malaki Lounge, which spans the atrium lounge and ground floor and is the perfect venue for afternoon tea.

Blue Cigar at Raffles Doha Lártisan at Raffles Doha Alba by Enroco Crippa Malaki Lounge by Raffles Doha

Diners can head to Fairmont Doha to savour the progressive Indian cuisine at Masala Library, the concept by restaurateur, television host, and author Jiggs Kalra, and Latin American cuisine of Vaya, a vibrant restaurant with open kitchens and interactive service stations and where south American inspired dishes and drinks are prepared table-side.

Guests can also choose to visit Dôme, a stylish chic Tea lounge that is the perfect place for afternoon tea and French-inspired bites and sips.

Raffles Doha, an opulent 132-key ultra-luxury property and Qatar’s only all-suite hotel, offers an awe-inspiring suite experience and décor, paired with views of the Doha skyline.

Each suite experience is enhanced with personalised butler service, bespoke amenities including an exclusive scent from Frederic Malle, a gallery wall with a collection of curated books and an in-suite boutique.

Raffles Doha furthermore features the marvelous Katara Hall, a dazzling space at the heart of the hotel which set new aspirations for lavish events, with 22-meter-high ceilings, making it the largest ballroom with daylight in the country.

The hotel also has advanced beauty & wellbeing offers with nine spa & fitness suites, each equipped with their own state of the art treatment rooms and some offering private outdoor terraces and plunge pools.

The luxurious Fairmont Doha contains 270 rooms, 92 suites, four themed suites and one presidential suite, all inspired by the interiors of luxury yachts along with an exclusive lifestyle hotel floor, Fairmont Gold, which is a privileged hotel-within-a-hotel experience.

Featuring gold mosaic wall tiling and rich wood paneling, the rooms present an outstanding visual spectacle, spacious layout and incorporation of elements inspired by Qatari design, which boast a separate guest bathroom and a large furnished terrace offering panoramic coastline views.

Raffles Doha and Fairmont Doha will welcome guest room reservations post-FIFA World Cup 2022.