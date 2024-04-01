QOC President Sheikh Joaan crowns winners of Ramadan Shooting Tournament 

Since delving into the sport competitively, Qatar has advanced in making its impact in the world of shooting.

Qatar Olympic Committee (QOC) President Sheikh Joaan bin Hamad Al Thani crowned the winners of the Nishan Ooredoo Ramadan Shooting Tournament and the first edition of the Shooting League 2024, which ended on Sunday.

In attendance of several sporting officials from the Gulf State, the medal ceremony witnessed Rashid Hamad Al Athba claiming the first place in the men’s trap event at the Nishan tournament ahead of Saeed Bushareb and Mohamed Al Rumaihi in the second and third places, respectively.

In the men’s skeet event, Rashid Hamad Al Athba also claimed gold, while Meteab Al Marri finished second ahead of Masoud Saleh Al Athba, who finished third place.

Sheikh Joaan also crowned the winners of shotgun events at the 2024 Shooting League.

Mohamed Al Rumaihi was first in the men’s trap event, while Masoud Saleh Al Athba led the men’s skeet event, winning first.

Since delving into the sport competitively, Qatar has advanced in making its impact in the world of shooting.

The Qatar Shooting and Archery Federation (QSAF) ventured into the Amir Grand Prix Shotgun Championship earlier this year.

Two hundred ninety archers from 36 countries competed in the shooting competition at Lusail Shooting Complex, which is home to Qatar’s professional shooters.

Rashid Saleh Al Athba became the first Qatari shooter to qualify for the Paris Olympics. The Qatari shooter has been training for the famed upcoming tournament.

In October 2022, Al Athba won a direct qualification for the Paris 2024 Olympics on Sunday, claiming the bronze medal in the men’s skeet event at the ongoing International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) World Shotgun Championships 2022 in Osijek, Croatia.

He will return to the Olympic stage for the third time after contesting the 2004 Summer Olympics in Athens and the 2012 London Summer Olympics.

The Qatari will aim to improve his performance at the Paris Olympics after finishing seventh at the 2012 Double Trap tournament.

Paris will kick off the multi-sport extravaganza on 26 July 2024, with over 10,000 athletes in 32 sports from over 200 nations participating in 306 medal events.