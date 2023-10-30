QNL unveils lineup of events for Qatar-Indonesia 2023 Year of Culture

The series of events will kick-off starting November 2.

Qatar National Library (QNL) is commemorating the Qatar-Indonesia 2023 Year of Culture with an exciting array of events, including storytelling sessions, workshops, and cultural explorations.

On October 31, QNL will inaugurate the ‘Letters of Faith: The Arabic Script in Indonesia’ exhibition in a collaborative venture with both Indonesian and local cultural establishments.

The exhibit will put on display the Library’s one-of-a-kind collection alongside Indonesia’s opulent Islamic heritage, manifest in beautifully embellished Quranic manuscripts.

Additionally, the exhibition will feature artefacts loaned from two distinguished Indonesian institutions, marking their first appearance on Qatari soil. The exhibit will open to the public on November 1.

“Indonesia is renowned for its remarkable cultural diversity, rich spectrum of ethnicities, languages, and religions,” Executive Director of Qatar National Library, Tan Huism, said.

“Today, we’re delighted to welcome all to explore exquisite Quranic manuscripts and other artefacts like maps and batik textile which are over a hundred years old. Through this exhibition, we aim to spotlight the deep cultural interactions between our regions,” he added.

The event series begins on November 2, featuring a storytelling session led by the Ambassador of Indonesia to Qatar Ridwan Hassan. The envoy will narrate intriguing tales from the Land of a Thousand Islands.

Concurrently, a Batik-making workshop showcasing the traditional Indonesian technique of cloth decoration using wax in the dyeing process, will also be held.

On November 3, in a collaboration with Aljazeera Documentary, QNL will host a film screening of ‘Indonesia and Discovering the Unknown,’ followed by an enlightening Q&A session with the film’s producer.

Additionally, an in-depth discussion will be held with Indonesian author Andrea Hirata, who will underscore the importance of cross-cultural dialogue in fostering understanding. A second Batik-making workshop is also part of the day’s activities.

November 4 marks the final day of the cultural series.

The day will commence with a storytelling session by Lita Hassan, wife of Ambassador Ridwan Hassan. An additional session will focus on the craft of writing with award-winning Indonesian novelist Andrea Hirata.

Later in the day, an outdoor exploration adventure will be organised at the Mangroves in Al Khour, in partnership with Earthna.

Dr. Aspassia D. Chatziefthimiou, an expert in desert ecosystems, will initiate the session at the Library, sharing her insights on mangroves in Qatar.

Subsequently, Dr. Charlie Heatubun, a specialist in biodiversity and conservation, will spotlight the ecological significance of mangroves in Indonesia.