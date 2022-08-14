QFA slaps ban on Al-Markhiya’s Azzi in second week of Qatar Stars League

Week two of the Qatar Stars League witnessed several matches ending in a draw.

Week two of the Qatar Stars League ended with tension as Al-Markhiya ‘s Ayoub Azzi was slapped with a two-match ban and fined for using foul language.

During Al-Markhiya’s match against Qatar SC which ended in a 1-1 draw, Azzi received a red card minutes ahead of the end of the game.

Following the match on Tuesday, Qatar Football Association’s (QFA) disciplinary committee announced that Azzi’s actions toward players of Qatar SC would result in disciplinary action from the league.

QFA also issued a warning against Al Sadd SC for delay in-game after their players were late to the pitch for the second half of their match against Umm Salal.

Week two of the Qatar Stars League witnessed several matches ending in a draw, but Al-Arabi climbed the board after defeating Al Rayyan 2-1 in their debut at Lusail Stadium.

It’s all over! Al Arabi celebrate a crucial 2-1 win that sends them to the top of the table as the only side with a perfect record after 2 rounds!



Rayyan’s Lions lick their wounds and retreat – it’s been a difficult start to the season for them



That’s it from Lusail Stadium 👋 pic.twitter.com/UotUFlRdtN — Qatar Football Live (@QFootLive) August 11, 2022

Forward Youssef Msakni ignited Al-Arabi’s momentum with a surreal goal in the 12th minute. Iranian football winger Mehrdad Mohammdi doubled his team’s lead with a penalty kick after a VAR review caught Al-Arabi’s Yohan Boli handling the ball.

Al Arabi Coach Younes Ali’s applauded his team’s win calling it a memorable performance at the iconic venue.

“The atmosphere was great in this superb World Cup stadium, and I am very happy to win an important match at this venue,” said Ali.

Al Arabi is currently ranked 1st in the standings, while Al Rayyan has plummeted into last place as it continues to search for a win.

Al-Sailiya’s match against Al Shamal SC was the only other game that didn’t end in a draw, with fhr former securing a 2-1 win.

Only 14 goals were scored in last week’s matches compared to Week one, which had 20 goals. Week three will start with Al Sailiya playing against Qatar SC on Monday at Khalifa Stadium.