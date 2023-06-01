QFA elects new Executive Committee for 2023-2027 term

The meeting witnessed the election of a board of directors who will manage the league over the next four years.

Several shifts emerged at Qatar Football Association’s (QFA) General Assembly meeting on Thursday, with Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa bin Ahmed Al Thani being unanimously elected as Honorary President of the QFA.

QFA’s electoral committee, chaired by Abdullah Hamed, had endorsed Jassim bin Rashid Al Buenain to become the new President of the QFA for the term 2023-2027.

“I have decided that my brother Jassim Al- Buainain should take on a greater leadership role within the Association. Therefore, he has prepared well in the past period, and I have been by his side in the past, and I will continue to be so in the future,” Honorary President Ahmed Al Thani voiced.

📄 | The General Assembly of the Qatar Football Association elects new Executive Committee for the term 2023-2027 pic.twitter.com/QXR9CWjHL5 — Qatar Football Association (@QFA_EN) June 1, 2023

In addition, Mohammed Khalifa Al Suwaidi, Hani Taleb Ballan, Hassan Jumua Al Muhannadi, and Khalid Abdullah Al Sulaiti have been chaired as members of the QFA Executive Committee for the next four years.

The newly-elected candidates represent clubs within the local league as Qatar Sports Club, Al-Rayyan Club, Al-Khor Club, and Al-Arabi Club.

The General Assembly was held among 18 clubs, with the elections being held by secret ballot.

Cutting-edge electronic voting was utilised in the elections for the president and members of the Executive Committee.