QFA chief elected vice president of Arab Football Association

The Qatari chief has an extensive football resume after being appointed a member of the FIFA Council, the highest decision-making authority in international football.

Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa bin Ahmed Al Thani, Honorary President of the Qatar Football Association (QFA), was unanimously elected as vice president of the Union of Arab Football Associations (UAFA), adding to his extensive football resume.

Sheikh Hamad was voted in as the vice president by Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al Faisal, the President of (UAFA) at the Arab Football Federation general assembly in Saudi Arabia.

A Qatari delegation in attendance included Mohammed Al Suwaidi, the Vice President of (QFA), and Mansoor Al Ansari, the Secretary General of QFA.

Established in 1974, UAFA has 22 member associations and is the governing body of football in the Arab League.

Despite not being officially recognised by FIFA, Sheikh Hamad’s presence heightens the recognition of the UAFA as he holds a membership on the FIFA council.

In February of this year, he was elected as a member of the FIFA Council, the central decision-making authority of world football’s governing body, at the 33rd Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Congress in Bahrain.

Sheikh Hamad was among six Asian football officials elected by AFC members to represent them on the council through 2027.

Yasser Almisehal, president of the Saudi Arabian Football Federation, was also elected. Sheikh Hamad earned 40 votes from the 45 federations, while Almisehal got 35.