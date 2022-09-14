Qatar’s U20 footballers defeat Nepal at AFC Asian qualifiers

Qatar’s U20 players outperformed Nepal 3-1 in the opening match of the U20 Asian Cup Qualifiers at the Sheikh Ali bin Mohammed Al Khalifa Stadium in Bahrain.

With a perfect start in the qualifiers, Nepal’s box was cracked open by Qatar’s Muhammad Mansour, who struck a goal in the 30th minute of the match.

Minutes before the second half Qatar’s defender, Mohamed Surag leveled the game to 2-0.

The first half came to an end with Qatar being offered four corners, with several of the shots reached the all-important target.

Rashid Abdulaziz Al Abdulla scored Qatar’s third goal, who netted the ball against an absent Nepali defence.

At the 70th minute, Qatar was manned down to ten players as Mohamed Siraj received a red card after being warned in the first half of the match.

Nepal’s lone goal would come from miscommunication with Qatar’s goalkeeper Amir Hassan, who failed to stop a back-pass by Jassem Al-Sharshani.

The first-placed team in each group will qualify for the finals, along with the five best second-placed teams in the ten groups.

Qatar is competing in Group B, which includes Bangladesh, Bhutan, and Nepal, and the hosts of the tournament Bahrain.