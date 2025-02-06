Qatar’s squad for U-20 Asian Cup announced

Qatar are pitted alongside hosts China, heavyweights Australia and Kyrgyzstan in the youth competition.

Under-20 head coach Felix Sarriugarte has announced Qatar’s squad for the AFC U-20 Asian Cup on Thursday.

The 23-man shortlist largely consists of Aspire Academy graduates and those currently playing in Spain, with only nine currently contracted by Qatari clubs.

The rest of the pack currently play for Spanish sides Cultural Leones, Alcorcon, and Calahorra, as part of Aspire Academy’s developmental arrangement.

Sarriugarte’s side remains largely unchanged from the team that secured a perfect nine points to top Group J in the qualifiers. The squad features Mohamed Khaled Gouda, Bassem Adel Eid and Ibrahim Al-Hassan, all of whom starred against Hongkong, Singapore, and Jordan last September.

Left winger Tahsin Mohammed Jamshid, who made history by becoming the first player of Indian roots to debut for Qatar’s senior national team last year, has also made the final cut.

Qatar has been drawn into Group A for the 16-team tournament, alongside hosts China, Australia, and Kyrgyzstan. The tournament is set to take place from February 12 to March 1.

Al Annabi will open the tournament with a clash against China on February 12, followed by Australia and Kyrgyzstan on February 15 and 18 respectively.

Teams that make it to the top four of the competition will automatically seal a spot at the FIFA U-20 World Cup finale, which will be held in Chile later in 2025.

Qatar’s best record in the tournament came in the 2014 edition when Felix Sanchez’s side went all the way to lift their maiden title in Myanmar.

Akram Afif, Almoez Ali, Assim Madibo and Tarek Salman — all of whom are now established faces in Qatari football — were all part of the triumphant squad.

Qatar’s squad for U-20 Asian Cup 2025

Goalkeepers: Abu Bakri Mohammed (Calahorra), Jalal Amir (Calahorra), Mohamed Fawzi (Al Ahli)

Defenders: Moetmen Mohammed (Cultural Leonesa), Abdulaziz Abbas (Al Duhail), Abdullah Al-Otaibi (Al Sadd), Ali Mohammed (Al Ahli), Younes Mohammed (Calahorra), Youssef Mohammed (Calahorra), Ziad Fadi (Calahorra)

Midfielders: Awab Fadiel (Calahorra), Ayoob Al-Alawil (Al Gharafa), Bassam Adel Eid (Alcorcon), Fayez Marwan (Al Wakrah), Ibrahim Al-Hassan (Calahorra), Moa’ath Ibrahim (Calahorra)

Forwards: Abdulaziz Al-Bakri (Umm Salal), Jassim Al-Hamad (Calahorra), Mohamed Hany (Al Sadd), Mohamed Khaled Gouda (Calahorra), Nasser Adel (Al Ahli), Nour Eldin Tamer (Al Ahli), Tahsin Mohammed Jamshid (Alcorcon).