Qatar’s shooter Rashid Al-Athba books spot at Paris 2024 Olympics

Qatar’s Rashid Al-Athba will compete in the Paris 2024 Olympics after capturing the bronze medal in the men’s skeet event at the International Shooting Sport Federation World Shotgun Championships.

Held in Croatia, Al Athba scored a final score tally of 28 behind America’s Vincent Hancock, who topped 35 points in the contest.

Competing against a former rival, Al Athba was bested by Egypt’s Azmy Mehelba, who has crowned the title for the time in the history of his country.

At 42 years old, Al Athba will return to the Olympic stage for the third time after contesting in both the 2004 Summer Olympics in Athens and the 2012 London Summer Olympics.

The Qatari shooter will aim to improve his performance at the Paris Olympics after finishing seventh at the 2012 Double Trap tournament.

Al Athba will add the bronze medal to his gallery of trophies after nailing the silver medal at the 10th Asian Shotgun Championship earlier this year.

Sweden’s Stefan Nilsson, Diana Bacosi from Italy, Vanesa Hockova from Slovakia and Iryna Malovicko from Ukraine also secured spots for the Parisian Olympic games.

Paris will kick off the multi-sport extravaganza on the 26 of July in 2024.

Over 10,000 athletes will participate in 32 sports from over 200 nations partaking in 306 medal events.