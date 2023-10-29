Qatar’s scenic Old Doha Port to host triathlon next month

The multisport race will offer an array of sports categories for locals to participate in.

Qatar’s Old Doha Port will host next month’s triathlon event, where locals have been challenged to participate in an array of sports categories, the Qatar Triathlon Federation (QTF) confirmed.

Individuals aged 16 years and older will be able to sign up for the Sprint Triathlon, as well as a swimming, biking, and running challenger, QTF revealed, scheduling the event for November 3.

The triathlon event will also feature the Team Relay Triathlon, which will host biking and running.

Athletes under 16 can compete in the Youth Aquathlon, which concentrates on a swimming and running competition.

Youth Aquathlon will be made open to age groups (7 to 9), (10 to 11), (12 to 13), and (14 to 15).

QTF confirmed participants can register for their chosen field via the federation website before the October 31 deadline.

The colourful Old Doha Port is a designated port district that is home to a cruise terminal as well as sights like Box Park and The Museum of Islamic Art. It hosts over 50 cafes, restaurants, and 100 shops as well as hotels and short stay apartments.

Qatar Foundation will also host its own Education City Triathlon 2023 next month, though details have yet to be disclosed.