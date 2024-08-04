Qatar’s Rashid Al Athba wraps up shooting campaign at the Olympic Games Paris 2024

In October 2022, Al-Athba qualified for the Olympics after capturing the bronze medal in the men’s skeet event at the International Shooting Sport Federation World Shotgun Championships.

Qatar’s marksman Rashid Al Athba ended his campaign in the skeet shooting qualifiers at the Olympic Games Paris 2024 after failing to qualify for the final stage held at the Chateauroux Shooting Center on Saturday.

The Qatari star scored 24 out of 25 plates in the first round, 46 out of 50 targets in the second round, 69 out of 75 in the third round, and 93 out of 100 in the fourth round.

In a challenging competition, Al Athba was joined by other Arab shooters who did not advance to the final stage of the skeet shooting event.

Kuwait’s Mohammed Al Deihani scored 95 out of 100 targets, while Palestinian shooter George Al Salhi recorded 80 out of 100.

Egyptian shooter Azmy Mehelba scored a commendable 96 out of 100 targets, and Ibrahim Omar scored 84 out of 100.

The 36-year-old, who represented Qatar at the 2004 Summer Games in Athens, will now bow out from his third Olympic participation.

