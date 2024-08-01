Qatar beach volleyball beats Australia in 2-0 win at Olympic Games Paris 2024

Team Qatar remains undefeated with its third consecutive win at the Paris tournament.



Remaining undefeated, Cherif Younousse and Ahmed Tijan won 2-0 against their Australian opponents on Thursday in beach volleyball.



“We played a good match and deserved to win against Australia,” said Younousse in his post match remarks to the Al Kass channel.



Sheikh Joaan bin Hamad Al Thani, president of the Qatar Olympic Committee, and Sheikha Hind bint Hamad Al Thani, vice chairperson and CEO of Qatar Foundation, cheered them on in the stands.



“Congratulations to our national beach volleyball team for continuing the successful journey after winning the match with Australia (2-0) and the third consecutive victory in the 2024 Paris Olympics,” Sheikh Joaan said on X on Thursday.



Team Qatar won against Sweden on Monday to qualify and advanced to the Round of 16, following a win after beating team Italy last Saturday.



At the Tokyo 2020 summer Olympic games, the Younousse-Tijan duo became bronze medalists.