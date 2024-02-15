Qatar’s Prime Minister leads delegation to Munich Security Conference

Over the years, the MSC has been instrumental in facilitating key international security agreements and fostering discussions that contribute to global peace and security.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani, Qatar’s Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, has arrived in Munich to lead the Qatari delegation at the 2024 Munich Security Conference (MSC), announced Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson, Majed Al-Ansari, on X.

The conference, a premier global platform for dialogue on international security policy, will be held from February 16 to 18, 2024, at the Hotel Bayerischer Hof.

Celebrating its 60th anniversary, the MSC continues to uphold its founding vision of fostering peace through dialogue, a principle established by its founder, Ewald von Kleist, in 1963.

This year’s conference promises to address some of the world’s most pressing security challenges, with a particular focus on Europe’s role in security and defense, the global order and the impacts of climate change on security​​​​​​.

Sheikh Mohammed is slated to participate in a session dedicated to stability and security in the Middle East, with an emphasis on the challenges of de-escalation in the region. This engagement underscores Qatar’s active role in promoting regional and global peace and stability.

The Prime Minister’s agenda also includes meetings with various officials and decision-makers, highlighting Qatar’s commitment to fostering international cooperation and dialogue.

The MSC has grown significantly since its inception, evolving from a small assembly of security experts and leaders to become the world’s leading forum for discussing international security policy​​.

Over the years, the MSC has been instrumental in facilitating key international security agreements and fostering discussions that contribute to global peace and security.

This year’s conference, with its wide-ranging thematic focus and participation from global leaders, including Qatar’s Prime Minister, is anticipated to further contribute to these ongoing dialogues and solutions for pressing international security issues.