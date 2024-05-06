Qatar, Japan discuss strengthening cultural ties

Qatar’s Culture Minister and his Japanese counterpart discuss bilateral cooperation, including preparations for Expo 2025, during a meeting in Doha.

A meeting was held between the Qatari Culture Minister and his Japanese counterpart.



Sheikh Abdulrahman bin Hamad Al Thani received Honda Akiko, the Japanese deputy minister for education, culture, sports, science and technology in Doha.



During the meeting, the two officials discussed bilateral cooperation within the cultural field, the Qatari Ministry of Culture (MoC) reported.

استقبل سعادة الشيخ عبدالرحمن بن حمد آل ثاني وزير الثقافة، السيدة هوندا اكيكو نائبة الوزير البرلماني للتعليم والثقافة والعلوم والتكنولوجيا في اليابان، جرى خلال المقابلة بحث أوجه التعاون في المجال الثقافي.#وزارة_الثقافة pic.twitter.com/ndYOPjFekA — وزارة الثقافة (@MOCQatar) May 5, 2024

The MoC reported earlier in April that the Qatari officials attended a ceremony in Osaka for the laying of the foundation stone for the Qatari pavilion at the upcoming Expo 2025 event.



Attendees at the event included Jaber Jaralla Al Marri, the Qatari ambassador to Japan and commissioner-general at EXPO 2025, as well as the deputy commissioner-general and Qatar’s chairman of the preparation committee for the nation’s participation in Expo 2025 Osaka – Sheikh Ali Alwaleed Al Thani.



The Osaka Expo starts on April 13 and ends on October 13, 2025. It will run under the theme: ‘Designing Future Society for Our Lives,’ with an exhibition focusing on three sub-themes: how to save, empower and connect lives.



Osaka anticipates welcoming 82 million visitors eager to discover the pavilions representing 150 countries and 25 international organisations.

For Ambassador Al Marri, “Qatar’s participation in this global event underscores the considerable significance of its friendly and cooperative relations with Japan. It also serves to fortify the comprehensive strategic partnership that has flourished for over fifty years, a testament to the resolute political commitment and shared aspirations of both nations.”



“This endeavour also presents an opportunity to spotlight the country’s developmental milestones, promoting Qatar as both a prime tourism destination and an attractive hub for global businesses and investors across diverse economic sectors,” Sheikh Ali added.



Japan was also an active participant at the Doha 2023 Horticultural Expo.



During the opening ceremony of the Japan Pavilion, Satoshi Maeda, Japan’s ambassador to Qatar, emphasised his country’s green culture.



“Under the theme of ‘Green Gift from Japan’, the Japanese pavilion will showcase our beautiful flower, flower culture, and green technology through various exhibits such as performance of ikebana flower arrangement and Japanese gardens,” the ambassador said during his opening remarks.