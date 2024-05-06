Qatar digitises real estate registration

Qatar introduces a new law enabling digitalisation of real estate registration, aiming to streamline processes and enhance accessibility through electronic transactions.

Qatar has rolled out a new law allowing real estate registration services to go digital, in a bid to integrate the latest technological advancements into its services.

The Law No. (5) of 2024 for regulating real estate registration stipulates that the Real Estate Registration Department can now provide its services completely electronically, the Director of the Real Estate Registration Department at the Ministry of Justice Amer Al Ghaferi detailed.

Al Ghaferi outlined the transformative impact of the new legislation in an interview with Qatar TV, emphasising its potential to revolutionise services for citizens, expatriates, and the wider real estate sector

“Now we are providing services through SAK application which requires the applicants to visit the headquarters of the Ministry of Justice for the ownership transfer process and some other transactions,” Al Ghaferi explained.

He stressed the importance of applicant verification and the confirmation of their intent, particularly for transactions involving sales, mortgages, or transfers, which entail substantial financial commitments and sensitive information.

“Today, the new law allows us to provide services completely electronically. Once the law is published in the Official Gazette and executive regulations are issued, we will start providing services fully digitally,” he noted.

Applicants would no longer need to physically visit ministry headquarters or service centres to access essential services.

The initial focus will be on digitising real estate sale transactions, with further services to follow in due course, Al Ghaferi detailed.

Commenting on the forthcoming executive regulations, he revealed that they are “preparing draft of the executive regulations which will see the light of the day soon and will be implemented effectively.”

Under the provisions of the new law, customers will soon have the convenience of conducting real estate transactions electronically through the SAK application.

The new law also authorises the electronic execution of the real estate registration processes outlined in the law, in accordance with the guidelines and protocols set forth by a Ministerial decree.

It specifies that electronic requests and transactions for these procedures hold the same legal validity as traditional paper-based assets.

It also introduces mechanisms to promptly notate judicial rulings on real estate pages to prevent fraudulent activities, enhance transaction transparency, and provide parties with comprehensive real estate data, meaning mitigating disputes.