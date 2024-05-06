Qatar steps into metaverse with ‘Msheireb World’ Roblox experience

Roblox users can now embark on an immersive journey through “Msheireb World”, a virtual metaverse experience offering a blend of entertainment and education about Qatari culture and heritage.

Announced at the TEFFA event held in M7 at Msheireb Downtown Doha, the experience has been launched under a new partnership between Msheireb and Metahug, the visionary gaming studio.

This collaboration promises players an immersive journey into the depths of Qatari culture, blending education with interactive gaming in a move set to redefine virtual experiences.

The metaverse is fabricated to be entertaining and educational, with the Roblox platform featuring an array of mini-games, each meticulously crafted to showcase various aspects of Qatari life and history.

Among the inaugural experiences is ‘Pearl Hunt,’ a tribute to Qatar’s rich tradition of pearl diving.

This initiative couples the sustainable innovations of Msheireb Downtown Doha with the creative aspirations of the Doha Design District.

The Roblox experience draws inspiration from Msheireb’s commitment to human-centric design, inviting players to engage in activities such as crafting sustainable fashion inspired by Qatari heritage and designing furniture reflecting the region’s architectural designs.

Mini-games will delve into Arabic typography and the legacy of Bedouin lifestyles, spotlighting Qatar’s dedication to sustainability and design excellence.

Senior Manager of the Doha Design District Shaikha Al Sulaiti expressed the significance of this partnership, saying that “by integrating educational elements with the fun and excitement of gaming, we aim to create a more enriching experience that teaches players about the significant cultural heritage of Qatar.”

This sentiment echoes Metahug’s mission of educating through engagement, as highlighted by Lian Pham, co-founder of the studio, who emphasised the educational potential of gaming through initiatives like Play2Learns.

Msheireb World is not the first metaverse experience Qatar delves into.

In December 2023, “Qatar Adventure” featured authentic Qatari cultural activities and some of the country’s most iconic landmarks, launched in celebration of the first anniversary of the Qatar World Cup 2022 final and Qatar National Day.

That was part of a collaborative effort between Qatar’s International Media Office’s Q Life and developer Century Games following the success of Qatar 2022.

That virtual haven garnered over seven million players during its seven-week run.

It brought audiences from across 32 countries spanning four continents from December 15, 2023, to February 8.

The golden Lusail Stadium, host to countless footballing triumphs, welcomed a whopping 3.7 million visits online.

Users were able to explore the iconic stadium while wearing the ‘Bisht’, the traditional cloak famously donned on Argentinian superstar Lionel Messi by Qatar’s Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.

Qatar Adventure offered a virtual clothing store, where players can don traditional Qatari attire. This feature saw a staggering 720,000 visits, with 1.29 million immersing in the traditional clothing experience.

Meanwhile, pearl diving and swimming with whale sharks enticed 5.6 million participants. These gentle giants annually gather in Qatar, in some of the largest numbers compared to anywhere else in the world.