Qatari Amir and Indian Prime Minister Modi bolster ties in recent talks

The two leaders discussed economic, investment and energy cooperation, with a focus on regional stability and bilateral prosperity.

Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the Amir of Qatar, and Narendra Modi, the Prime Minister of India, convened for an official dialogue at the Emiri Diwan today.

The discussions aimed to strengthen joint ventures in economy, investment, development and energy. The leaders also exchanged insights on pivotal regional and international matters of shared interest, fostering a collaborative approach towards common challenges.

Following an official reception ceremony, a luncheon was hosted in honour of Prime Minister Modi and accompanying officials.

A statement from India revealed that the leaders “exchanged views on expanding bilateral cooperation in sectors such as trade, investment, energy, finance, and technology. They also discussed recent regional developments in West Asia and emphasised the importance of upholding peace and stability in the region and beyond.”

The meeting follows the signing of a substantial LNG agreement between India and Qatar, valid until 2048, marking a milestone in their long-standing alliance. Prior to this engagement, Modi had expressed his enthusiasm for the meeting with Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad on social media, praising the Amir’s leadership for Qatar’s remarkable growth.

Prime Minister Modi’s visit to Qatar was part of a broader itinerary that included a two-day stay in the UAE, where he engaged in diplomatic talks, inaugurated a Hindu temple, delivered a keynote at an international summit and interacted with the Indian diaspora.

Additionally, Modi’s discussions with Qatar’s leadership, including a “wonderful” meeting with Qatar’s Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman, focused on enhancing the India-Qatar friendship.

Topics of conversation ranged from expanding bilateral cooperation in trade, investment, energy, finance, and technology to addressing regional developments in West Asia and the importance of maintaining peace and stability.

The meetings also acknowledged the recent release of eight Indian nationals by Qatar, a testament to the diplomatic efforts and goodwill between the two countries. These individuals, previously sentenced for espionage, have been freed following concerted efforts by India’s foreign ministry.

As Modi concludes his visit to Doha, the discussions between Qatar and India set a promising trajectory for future collaboration, emphasising mutual respect, shared goals, and a commitment to global peace and prosperity.