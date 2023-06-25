Qatar’s national team set for month of battles at 2023 Gold Cup

The United States and Mexico have traditionally dominated the event, but Qatar will look to make its mark again this year.

Qatar has been placed in Group B of the upcoming CONCACAF Gold Cup, kicking off against Mexico, Haiti, and Honduras this month.

The group stage will run from June 24- July 4, followed by the quarter-finals from July 8-9, the semi-finals on July 12, with the final on July 16.

Qatar is the second team from Asia to participate in the CONCACAF Gold Cup and was previously invited for the first time in 2021.

An agreement with the Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy (SC) was cosigned with CONCACAF to raise the game’s growth between the two regions.

Becoming the seventh guest nation overall from another region to play in the Gold Cup after Brazil, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, and South Africa.

In their 2019 debut, Qatar made it to the semi-finals, Qatar but was beaten by eventual champions, the United States.

Coach Carlos Queiroz will take charge of Qatar for the first time in a significant assignment after replacing Felix Sanchez following the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.

Qatar’s Gold Cup schedule

Sunday, June 25, 2023 – Groups A and B

Haiti vs. Qatar – NRG Stadium, Houston, TX

Thursday, June 29, 2023 – Group B

Qatar vs. Honduras – State Farm Stadium, Glendale, AZ

Sunday, July 2, 2023 – Groups A and B

Mexico vs. Qatar – Levi’s Stadium, Santa Clara, CA