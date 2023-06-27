Qatar’s national carrier to host first ever IATA Cargo Hackathon in region

The winning teams will have the opportunity to showcase and implement their solutions within the wider industry.

Qatar Airways Cargo is set to make history as the official host of the very first IATA One Record Hackathon in the Middle East.

The event is scheduled to take place from 24 – 26 November in Doha.

The IATA hackathon will bring together a multitude of developers from diverse backgrounds, united by their drive for innovation and commitment to tackling pressing challenges within the industry.

With a strong emphasis on industry standards and pioneering initiatives, the developers will plunge into the world of aviation, collaborating to unlock new frontiers in business applications and generating a wealth of ideas.

The culmination of their efforts will be presented to a panel of experts, with the winning teams granted the opportunity to showcase and disseminate their solutions across the industry.

Since its inception in 2015, the IATA hackathon programme has continuously evolved, initially focusing on enhancing airlines’ retailing capabilities before expanding its scope to encompass critical aspects such as environmental sustainability, payment systems, cargo operations, accessibility and numerous other sectors.

The inaugural IATA Cargo Hackathon in the Middle East, spearheaded by Qatar Airways Cargo, is expected to represent a pivotal moment in the pursuit of innovation and progress within the aviation sector.

Organisers believe the event is set to shape the future of air cargo transportation and pave way for advancements in the industry.