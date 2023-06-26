Rwanda gears up to unveil conservation agriculture mastery at Doha Expo

Rwanda is set to showcase its best at Doha Expo 2023.

Rwanda will showcase its diverse range of horticulture produce, highlight its fascinating traditions, and introduce its many delicious local foods at the Doha Expo 2023, joining dozens of other nations at the milestone event.

The International Horticultural Expo 2023 will be held at Al Bidda Park from 2 October 2023 to 28 March 2024 and will focus on themes such as modern agriculture, technology and innovation, environmental awareness, and sustainability.

Expo 2023 Doha is being meticulously prepared, with the Qatari government investing in infrastructure and engaging partners to create an immersive visitor experience.

As Qatar takes the lead in hosting this A1 horticultural exhibition in the Gulf, MENA, and arid region, this six-month exhibition will be classified as a World Exposition, signifying its global significance and adding to a list of achievements followings Qatar’s successful hosting of the FIFA World Cup 2022.

During the recent 3rd Economic Forum in Qatar, President Paul Kagame emphasised the vast opportunities for growth and investment in the GCC region.

The National Agricultural Export Development Board (NAEB), Rwanda Development Board (RDB), and the Expo directors sealed a momentous contract, confirming Rwanda’s participation in this grand exhibition to showcase their modern agriculture.

“Horticulture in Rwanda may be a relatively new industry, but its rapid development is making a significant impact nationwide. With horticulture production spread across all 30 districts, Rwanda excels in four key categories: vegetables, fruits, nuts, and flowers,” said Igor Marara, the ambassador of Rwanda to Qatar.

“The sector’s remarkable contribution of 28% to the national GDP showcases its economic potential and importance. It is also the sector that is driving the adoption of the most innovative agriculture techniques in Rwanda, ones that are respectful to our environment,” the envoy said.

Meanwhile, Rwandan businesses are eager to get involved.

“We have been proudly serving the regional market, and now we aspire to reach international markets. We hope our products will find their place on the shelves of Qatari supermarkets,” a representative from leading producer of high-quality roses, Bella Flower, which will attend the event, said.

Bella Flowers is a producer of high-quality roses, grown in Rwanda since 2014.

Boasting advanced facilities and pristine water from Lake Muhazi facilities and 22 rose varieties, Bella Flowers represent Rwanda’s commitment to sustainability and have made a name in the global floriculture industry.

The collaboration serves as another milestone in strengthening the relationship between Rwanda and Qatar, fostering economic growth, and facilitating the exchange of knowledge and expertise.