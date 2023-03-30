Qatar’s Mutaz Barshim seeks home ground redemption at Diamond League 2023

Italy’s Tamberi beat Qatar’s Barshim at last year’s Diamond League finals in Zurich.

Qatar’s Mutaz Barshim and Abderrahman Samba will get their 2023 Wanda Diamond League campaigns underway on home soil at this season’s opener, set to kick off on 5 May.

The three-time World Champion and Olympic gold medalist, Barshim, fell short in last year’s competition and will seek redemption in this year’s total of 14 meetings that commence in Doha.

“Whenever I step on the track, I always want to give my best, that has been the case since my first Diamond League appearance back in Doha, 2011,” voiced Barshim ahead of the tournament.

“High jump is my passion, and I want to make sure that my name is mentioned whenever high jump is mentioned. I’ve made history being on top of my game for the past decade, but I still thrive for more. The 2023 season is about to begin, and I have set my own goals and targets to chase,” added the Qatari national record holder with a best of 2.43m, the second-highest jump of all time.

Approaching 32, Barshim spoke on his health and the importance of it ahead of the tournament.

“It’s important that I prioritise my health and stay consistent with a routine that works for me. My training in Qatar went smoothly over the winter, and I look forward to my Wanda Diamond League season-opener in Doha,” the superstar said.

Holding Qatar’s national record holder with a best of 46.98, the fifth-fastest time ever, Samba stated he’s looking forward to the contest after injuring his hamstring during warm-up for the Doha event in May.

“I was in good shape this time last year, and I was disappointed to miss out on the World Championships, but I’ve had a consistent block of training, and I’m healthy and ready to race. The 400mH is one of the most exciting events on the programme right now, and I want to be back in the mix,” the 27-year-old added.

After springing at the Qatar Sports Club, the tournament will conclude over two days in the city of Eugene, Oregon.