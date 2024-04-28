Qatar’s ministry of justice prepares regulations for real estate registration law

The Ministry of Justice is preparing regulations and executive decisions of Law No. (5) of 2024 regulating real estate registration, in order to complete the procedures for activating the provisions of the new law.

Qatar’s Ministry of Justice (MoJ) is in the process of drafting regulations and executive rulings for Law No. (5) of 2024, concerning real estate registration, in a bid to finalise the procedures necessary to implement the new law’s provisions.

Assistant Undersecretary for Real Estate Registration and Documentation Affairs Saeed Abdullah Al Suwaidi stressed that these measures are part of the ministry’s commitment to modernise legal frameworks and enhance services.

This move comes in alignment with directives from the country’s leadership to expedite transactions and boost service standards across government agencies.

The comprehensive provisions of the new law are designed to safeguard citizens’ rights and property ownership, as well as facilitate private investments by both citizens and non-citizens, according to Al Suwaidi.

Central to the reforms is the introduction of online property transactions through the SAK mobile app, slated to launch very soon.

This digital platform will also enable electronic enforcement of real estate registration measures, ensuring compliance with regulations set forth by the Minister of Justice.

In a bid to better transparency and prevent fraud, the law mandates the prompt annotation of judicial rulings on real estate records.

A specialised ruling has also been established for registration measures and signature authentication, streamlining processes within the Real Estate Registration Department.

Al Suwaidi emphasised that registration and authentication procedures will be carried out upon request of the concerned parties or their representatives, following prescribed document forms and procedures outlined in the law and subsequent executive regulations.

The comprehensive new law is comprised of 55 articles and represents a significant departure from previous legislation enforced for six decades.

It not only propels real estate registration practices but also addresses various aspects of property ownership rights and public interest issues.

Al Suwaidi went on to highlight that the law’s broad scope encompasses the registration of all transactions affecting property ownership rights.

He stressed that these adjustments are designed to serve the public and real estate sector alike, streamlining processes and reducing bureaucracy for individuals and legal entities.